Watch ITV Meridian's Malcolm Shaw report

It became known as the forgotten war - months after the Nazis were defeated, the Allies were still locked in fierce combat with the Japanese in the Far East.

Olga Henderson had been born and raised in Singapore, a British colony.

As the Japanese advanced, she and her siblings would climb a tree in the garden to watch in fascination as the planes flew over.

But one day an army soldier arrived at the family home and told them to leave immediately, which they did.

Not longer after, Singapore fell to the Japanese.

Olga's family were taken to the notorious Changi prison, remaining there for over three and a half years.

Olga recalls how prisoners were forced to cultivate tiny patches of soil to grow vegetables, but the Japanese took the produce.

The prisoners were given only rice to eat and water to drink, and years of malnutrition eventually took their toll.

But alongside all the suffering, there was extraordinary resilience too.

In secret, the prisoners managed to create a quilt bearing their names, which are now kept in the Imperial War Museum.

Eventually, in August 1945, the Japanese were defeated and the prison camps were liberated.

Olga and her family were among those who were brought to the UK, sailing into Southampton docks.

But life remained hard, and their reception here was at times hostile.

Now Olga Henderson has told her remarkable story in a new book called "In The Shadow Of The Rising Sun".

It's a deeply moving account of surviving a childhood as a prisoner of war.

