The body of a Hampshire man, who has been missing since February 2021, has been found.

Police were called just after 10am on Wednesday 9 August after human remains were located in a remote woodland near Burghclere.

The remains have been identified as belonging to Charles (Charlie) Knight following formal identification.

Charlie was 30 years old when he was reported missing in February 2021, and despite extensive enquires and police searches, he had not been located.

Following the discovery of his body, Charlie’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the Coroner.

Paying tribute to Charlie, his family said: “We as a family are totally heartbroken by what has happened, but we have each other for support and we’d really like to thank our friends and the community who rallied around us and provided their heartfelt support when Charlie went missing in February 2021.

“For the time being, we are asking for privacy so that we can be together as a family to process our loss.

“Charlie was truly loved and will be deeply missed by so many of his family and friends who all loved him very much.”