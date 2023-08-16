Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins has been speaking to Claudia and Ron Gould about their ordeal.

A couple in their 80s say they were left feeling 'homeless' after being stranded in Lille in France while on their way to Paris for a holiday.

Claudia and Ron Gould, both 84, from Brighton, described their journey on 'Flixbus' to the French capital as a 'nightmare'.

They were left waiting for hours in the middle of the night when the coach they were travelling on became faulty.

"I was incandescent with rage," Claudia said.

"I was absolutely furious - there were children sleeping on their suitcases."

The couple say passengers were left for so many hours, children were forced to sleep on suitcases. Credit: Claudia Gould

53 passengers were onboard the coach travelling to Paris.

But after multiple delays the coach diverted to Lille, a French city over 140 miles and almost three hours away.

The diversion and stop in Lille was blamed on a problem with the doors of the coach they were travelling on - which weren't able to shut properly.

A fault with the doors meant passengers had to disembark at Lille and wait for a replacement coach. Credit: Claudia Gould

Waiting at Lille, the couple say they were left in high winds with no water, or bathroom, and the original coach didn't have a toilet onboard either.

Ron, 84, admitted he wet himself while travelling on the coach, waiting to stop, as the driver refused to pull over.

The couple made it to Paris ten hours after their expected arrival time.

Claudia and Ron pictured on one of their happier trips. Credit: Claudia Gould

The couple have confirmed they have now received an apology from the Flixbus.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Flixbus said: “The safety of our passengers is our number one priority, and we are investigating the incident.

"We have apologised to the customer and fully refunded all tickets purchased.”

