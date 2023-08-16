Eastbourne Airshow 2023: Full line up and when you can see The Red Arrows

Play Brightcove video

The Eastbourne Airshow returns on Thursday with thousands of spectators expected to line the seafront for entertainment and displays.

The show, which runs from Thursday 17 - Sunday 20 August, returned last year for the first time since the Covid pandemic.

And this year it will celebrate 29 years of flying.

Visitors desperate to see The Red Arrows will be thrilled as the famous jets are scheduled to fly every day over the four day show.

Here's when and where you'll be able to see the Reds.

Thursday

On Thursday, the first day of the air festival, the Red Arrows will set off from RAF Odiham at 4:15pm.

Flying south, they will soar over Haywards Heath in West Sussex, before arriving for their display at Eastbourne at 4:27pm.

The jets will head out overseas, flying over Ponts Green in East Sussex before heading back to Odiham at 5:05pm.

Friday

On Friday the Red Arrows will perform in Odiham for an event in the morning, before flying back to East Sussex.

The stunt team will arrive in Eastbourne at the same time, 4:27pm and follow the same route as on Thursday.

Spectators will be treated to a variety of displays at the 2023 airshow. Credit: Eastbourne International Airshow

Saturday

On Saturday you'll see the Arrows fly over South Harting near Chichester at 4:48pm as they make their way to Eastbourne.

Heading over Berwick they will arrive for the Eastbourne display at 4:57pm before they head back again overseas.

They'll head over Wisborough Green at 5:28pm, and then back to base at Odiham for 5:35pm.

But Red Arrows fans will be in for a treat on Saturday, as they head off again at 7:40pm, flying south east of Alton in Hampshire.

They will fly over Burgess Hill, Uckfield, and Sittingbourne in Kent, before arriving at their final stop in Southend at 7:57pm

Sunday

On the final day of the airshow the Red Arrows will leave Southend at 2:10pm. They will fly over Minster, Canterbury and Folkestone.

Just a couple of minutes out to sea, and then they will head back and do a flypast at Betteshanger.

You'll see the Reds over Sandwich, Sheerness and the Isle of Grain before they land back at their final stop in Southend at 2:54pm.

Thousands of people are expected along Eastbourne seafront to watch the flying displays. Credit: ITV Meridian

Thousands of people are expected to attend the free event.

This year's will include displays from aircraft new and old, including a Typhoon and a Lancaster Spitfire and Hurricane for the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The airshow will also feature a Chinook helicopter and a Norwegian Vampire.

There will be other ground based attractions from the Western Lawns along to the Bandstand.

People travelling to the event are being encouraged to use public transport to help the show reduce its carbon footprint.

