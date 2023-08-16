The family of a young man who died following a stabbing in Crawley have paid tribute to him.

Harrison Tomkins suffered multiple stab wounds during an assault at a block of flats in Arthur Road, Crawley, at around 5.30am on Sunday (13 August).

Police and paramedics were on the scene within minutes and performed emergency first aid but despite their best efforts, the 25-year-old from Three Bridges died from his injuries.

His family said in a tribute: “Harrison was a loving, kind, humorous and precious son and older brother. He will be sorely missed by so many.

Sussex Police responded to a report of a stabbing at a block of flats on Arthur Road in Crawley on 13 August). Credit: ITV News Meridian

“His unwavering ability to see the good in others was key to his core values and this shone through in everything he did.

“In the short time Harrison has been with us he has made a wide-reaching positive impact – not only to his family and friends but also his work colleagues and everyone he knew.

“As a family we would like to especially thank Sussex Police and the other emergency services for acting so quickly. This swift action will hopefully bring justice for Harrison.

“We would also like to thank all our family and friends for the immense love and support we have been surrounded with at this horrendous time.”

An investigation was immediately launched by the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team and a 22-year-old man from London and a 23-year-old man from Crawley were swiftly arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kaydon Prior, 23, of Hazelwick Avenue, Crawley, has subsequently been charged with one count of murder, being in possession of an offensive weapon and assault by beating.

Jason Curtis, 22, of Lairdale Road, Lambeth, London, has been charged with one count of murder.

The pair have been remanded in custody to appear before Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (16 August).