Play Brightcove video

Watch as fire crews in West Sussex work to rescue a man who became trapped down a well.

A man has been rescued after falling into a 15ft well near Horsham in West Sussex.

Fire crews were called to Hammerpond Road on Tuesday afternoon (15 August) to reports of someone becoming trapped.

Firefighters used specialist tools to remove the metal grate covering the well.

They then used a rope system to lift the man to safety.

He was left in the care of paramedics.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: "Yesterday (15 August) at 5.19pm we were called to Hammerpond Road, Horsham after receiving a report of a person becoming trapped in a well.

"Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines from Crawley, Horsham and Partridge Green to the scene, as well as an aerial ladder platform and heavy rescue tender.

"Upon arrival firefighters found one man in a 15-foot deep well with water inside.

"Crews began the rescue by using tools to remove the metal grate covering the well, and then used a rope system to lift the casualty to safety.

"Once released, the casualty was left in the care of paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...