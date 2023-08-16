Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Natalie Verney has been speaking to litter pickers in Aylesbury.

Concerns have been raised in Aylesbury over the use of so-called laughing gas, after there was a 'huge increase' in the number of nitrous oxide canisters being found in the town.

Locals say in the past 18 months more than 4,000 canisters have been found on the streets, with litter pickers reporting finding the gas on paths and in hedgerows all across Aylesbury.

In one organised pick volunteers said they found 63 of the gas canisters, something which would previously have been unheard of.

One volunteer told ITV Meridian he found 12 cylinders in five minutes, which is becoming a regular occurence.

Richard Walker from Aylesbury Wombles, a charity which works to clean up Aylesbury, said: "It's a regular occurrence across the whole of Aylesbury.

"We've seen a huge increase in the past 18 months and in that period we've recycled over 4 thousand of the blue nitrous oxide canisters."

Volunteers pick up the canisters from a footpath. Credit: ITV Meridian

Buying canisters of nitrous oxide is not illegal, nor is selling it – as long as the retailer is not selling it for recreational purposes.

Anyone selling the gas for its psychoactive effects face a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

The buyer, however, is not currently breaking the law by inhaling nitrous oxide.

This could change in the future after the government has announced plans to make the substance a Class C drug.

But there are warnings about the hidden dangers of misusing the gas.

Play Brightcove video

Dr Nikos Evangelou Consultant Neurologist says repeated misuse of the gas can cause a vitamin deficiency which is essential for the function of the nerves.

The apparent popularity of the drug is concerning, one support worker told ITV News Meridian.

Libby Godwin, who works for Here4Youth, a charity which supports young people through issues such as drug abuse says the drug is seen as 'safe' and 'without consequence'.

"I think that a lot of young people have no awareness around the consequences," she said.

"Both on their physical and mental health long term. Because the 'buzz' is so short they're just living for that moment.

"The main effect it is having is it is just sucking the oxygen out of the brain, and that is the buzz. That is the effect someone is feeling.

"So, if you have too much NOS, you would become unconscious, possibly comatose or even die.

"Everybody will react differently, so if you are wit a big group of people and you are all using the same thing... one person could have a severely negative consequence compared to others.

"That... that is a big concern for us."

One volunteer told ITV Meridian he found 12 cylinders in five minutes while litter picking. Credit: ITV Meridian

Banning laughing gas will put an end to “hordes of youths loitering in and littering parks with empty canisters”, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said in March this year.

Drugs “devastate lives”, she said, arguing that the Government will “take the fight to the anti-social minority”.

Ministers hope to ban nitrous oxide, which is typically released into balloons from small silver canisters, before the end of the year.

It goes against recommendations from the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs, which recently concluded it would be disproportionate to bring in an outright ban.

Help and advice for those struggling with addiction:

Talk to Frank. Helpline: 0300 123 6600. Offers free confidential drugs information and advice 24 hours a day.

NHS. Find advice on drug addiction here .

DrugFAM. Helpline: 0300 888 3853. Supports families affected by a loved one’s use of drugs or alcohol.

Release. Helpline: 020 7324 2989. Provides a range of services dedicated to meeting the health, welfare and legal needs of drugs users and those who live and work with them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...