A Bournemouth man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment after a woman reportedly fell from a second storey window.

The woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident at around 9.30 on Wednesday morning (July 16).

Dorset Police cordoned off the area at the junction of Christchurch Road, Ashley Road and Heathcote Road in Boscombe.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Bournemouth CID, said: "We are conducting an investigation to establish the full circumstance of this incident.

"I believe there were a number of members of the public in the area at the time who may have witnessed what exactly happened. I am appealing for anyone who has not yet spoken to the police to please come forward.

"Also, I would urge anyone with information about the wider circumstances of this incident to please contact us."

