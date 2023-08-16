NHS hospitals in the south east have been given millions of pounds of government funding to help treat patients this winter.

126 new hospital beds will be delivered in the south east, backed by £30.2 million government funding to help treat patients more quickly.

The funding has been awarded to NHS trusts to relieve pressures and cut waiting times.

It is part of a £250 million investment in 900 beds across the country.

Six NHS organisations in the south east will benefit from the investment in urgent and emergency care services.

The NHS expects the majority of schemes will be completed by January to help deal with winter pressures, with all schemes in place by the end of the financial year.

This includes:

A refurbishment scheme at Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford to create an additional 15 beds across three wards, backed by over £2.5 million in funding

The conversion of a non-clinical space at Medway Hospital to provide 32 new general and acute beds, enabled by more than £3.8 million

Two new modular wards at Surrey and Sussex Hospital NHS Trust which will offer 32 new beds and replace 32 others, backed by £6 million

The investment is part of the NHS Urgent and Emergency Care Recovery Plan, published in January, which set out plans to provide over 5,000 additional permanent, fully staffed hospital beds in total.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Cutting waiting lists is one of my top five priorities, so this year the government has started planning for winter earlier than ever before and the public can be reassured we are backing the NHS with the resources it needs.

“These 900 new beds will mean more people can be treated quickly, speeding up flow through hospitals and reducing frustratingly long waits for treatment.”

Amanda Pritchard, NHS Chief Executive, added: “Winter is always a busy time for the NHS and so it is right that we put robust plans in place as early as possible to boost capacity and help frontline staff to prepare for additional pressure.

“Our winter plans, which build on the progress already made on our urgent and emergency care recovery plan, aim to reduce waiting times for patients and to transform services with an expansion of same day care and virtual wards, helping patients to be cared for in their own home where possible.”

