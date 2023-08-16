South East of England has the highest number of road fatalities in UK

The South East of England has the highest number of road fatalities in the UK, with 251 recorded deaths last year in the region.

Road safety experts at Road Angel have broken down almost 1700 fatalities on UK roads in 2022 to uncover where motorists are most likely to be involved in a deadly accident.

Motoring-related fatalities have remained the highest in the South East region since 2013, considerably higher than in every other area year after year.

Road deaths in the South East were 22% higher than in the next most deadly region for motoring fatalities, Eastern England.

London had the largest increase in road fatalities out of all the regions, with 40% more fatalities recorded than the previous year.

The Southwest saw a small decrease in fatal road accidents, down 4.8% from the year before to 160.

The region with the least recorded deaths last year was the Northeast, which had 54 fatalities, making it the safest area for drivers, and it is 72% safer than the next area with the lowest fatality rate.

With 93 recorded fatalities, Wales had the next lowest recordings of deaths in the UK but had an 8.1% increase from 2021.

Gary Digva, founder of Road Angel, said: “August is national road victim month so it’s timely to consider that the latest data reveals that almost every region recorded an increase in deaths in 2022, and it is concerning to see that total road fatalities are on the increase in the UK."

He continued: “August is national road victim month so it’s timely to consider that the latest data reveals that almost every region recorded an increase in deaths in 2022, and it is concerning to see that total road fatalities are on the increase in the UK.

“The South East of England is the most dangerous region in the UK for motorists, with the highest recordings of deaths among motorists.

“For motorists to keep safe it is very important that they remain alert and drive with care when behind the wheel to reduce the chances of accidents, injuries and death ultimately protecting themselves and other road users.

“Having bad habits while driving, such as speeding and driving recklessly, can be deadly so motorists must always follow road rules.

“The government and councils must adopt approaches to improve road safety such as lowering speeds on roads, increasing speed cameras in high-risk areas and educating users about safe driving.”