A 33-year-old man has been arrested in Reading on suspicion of illegal money lending.

Thames Valley Police, along with The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), executed a warrant at an address in the town in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 16 August).

Documentation, electronic devices and other property was seized from the address and the suspect was taken into custody and questioned by investigators.

The IMLT worked in partnership with Reading Trading Standards as part of the investigation.

In a statement, Tony Quigley, head of the Illegal Money Lending Team, said: “We will not tolerate illegal money lending in any form. It is a blight on communities and lives, and we urge anyone who has any information about illegal lending or thinks they might be a victim to contact us.

“If you have been offered a cash loan by someone who appears to be a friend, been threatened when you can’t pay or if what you owe is growing even though you are making repayments you may well have been targeted by an illegal lender.

“If you or anyone you know has experienced anything like this, get in touch with us for support and advice before it gets worse.”

Anyone with concerns about illegal money lending can contact the Stop Loan Sharks 24/7 Helpline in confidence on 0300 555 2222 or access support online at www.stoploansharks.co.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...