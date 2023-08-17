Man arrested after 250 kilos of cannabis discovered in shipping container at Southampton Docks
A man has been arrested after a quarter ton of cannabis was discovered in a shipping container at Southampton Docks.
Officers made the seizure as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.
The Agency said the consignment were hidden in a coverload of metal tool chests and cabinets.
NCA officers launched an investigation after Border Force colleagues discovered the Class B drugs in a shipping container on 26 July.
On Tuesday, officers arrested a man in his 30s from Grays, Essex, in connection with the failed importation.
He was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.
