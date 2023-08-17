A man has been arrested after a quarter ton of cannabis was discovered in a shipping container at Southampton Docks.

Officers made the seizure as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

The Agency said the consignment were hidden in a coverload of metal tool chests and cabinets.

NCA officers launched an investigation after Border Force colleagues discovered the Class B drugs in a shipping container on 26 July.

On Tuesday, officers arrested a man in his 30s from Grays, Essex, in connection with the failed importation.

He was interviewed and released pending further enquiries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...