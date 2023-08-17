Play Brightcove video

Sam Wilson has appealed to the public to stop getting naked at Sam's Sunflowers.

The owner of a fruit farm in Hampshire has appealed to the public to stop getting naked in his sunflower fields, after there were 6 incidents in the past few days.

Sam Wilson, who runs Sam's Sunflowers on Hayling Island, told ITV Meridian the behaviour wasn't appropriate as the site attracts families with children.

It isn't uncommon for people to get nude at the site Sam said, with so-called 'Calendar Girls' coming to shoot the naughty pictures.

The ethos of the site is as a family picking field and uncensored photography is clearly prohibited.

Signs have been put up around the fields to remind visitors to keep their clothes on, but people are still breaking the rules.

At one point, despite attempts to crack down on the risque behaviour, the farm had to advertise that a black bra had been handed into lost property - in an effort to reunite it with its owner.

The bra that was left behind, along with owner, Sam, standing by one of the no nudity signs. Credit: ITV Meridian

Speaking to ITV Meridian Sam told us that the bad behaviour has always happened in the sunflower fields.

"We've actually had the Calendar Girls come and shoot in the sunflower fields [in the past], but it has always been done in a really respectful way," he said.

"It is always good fun to take some photos, and we have some absolutely fantastic photos taken all over the fields.

"All I ask is that people are respectful for the families and that, that are around, and taking appropriate photos in the appropriate places.

"So... just keep your clothes on!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...