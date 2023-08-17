A man has been airlifted to hospital following what police are describing as a serious assault in Canterbury, Kent.

Officers from Kent Police were called to Shaftesbury Avenue on Wednesday, (16 August) to reports of a serious assault.

A man was taken to hospital though his current condition is not known.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the assault.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: " Our officers attended a report of a serious assault, where a man was airlifted to hospital for treatment.

"Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

"The area near Shaftesbury Avenue has been cordoned off while investigations are underway."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...