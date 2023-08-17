Facilities including a ski lodge and a 240-seat grandstand will be built at Southampton’s Outdoor Sports Centre as part of a multimillion project to transform the site.

Southampton City Council has granted planning permission to carry out the £30m project which focuses on providing improved and inclusive access to sport and physical activity.

The works are due to begin in 2024.

The council's successful bid for £20m levelling up funding from central government will support the regeneration works. Match funding and additional funding from external bodies has also been secured.

The plans include a new community hub which will provide space for sporting clubs but will also have a main reception, cafe, changing rooms, gymnasium and meeting rooms.

Plans include a new community hub. Credit: Southampton City Council

There will also be covered indoor netball and tennis courts and a new 11 v 11 and two new 9 v 9 floodlit football artificial grass pitches.

The Alpine Snowsports Centre will get a new two-storey ski lodge which will include a party room. There will also be an extension to the learner slope and resurfacing of the ski slopes with new ski lifts and lighting.

Plans also include a 240-seat grandstand with an announcer, photo-finish booth and storage facilities.

Councillor Kataria, Cabinet Member for Communities and Leisure at Southampton City Council, said: “The approval of the planning application is a fantastic milestone for the project as it marks the beginning of the next phase of the much-needed multi-million-pound improvements to the Outdoor Sports Centre.

"We are committed to getting more funding for the city, and the successful bid from the Levelling Up Fund of £20m will enhance the opportunities available at the Outdoor Sports Centre.

"We understand how important it is to have open spaces in Southampton which help in tackling inequalities in sport and physical activity and improve the quality of life of residents by providing inclusive access to sport and deliver sustainable economic, social, health and wellbeing outcomes”.

Parking will also be improved with a new landscaped woodland car parking creating 275 spaces parking spaces with disabled and electric vehicle charging provisions.

There will be 20 disabled car parking spaces at the sports centre.

