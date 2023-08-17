Kent Police will be carrying out road checks next week in a bid to crackdown on drink and drug-driving.

Road checks will be carried out day and night between Monday 21 and Sunday 27 August 2023 targeting motorists suspected of driving whilst impaired who may also be committing other offences.

Anyone stopped in their vehicle could be asked to take a breath or drugs test, with the force saying an arrest will follow if they are found to have broken the law.

Chief Inspector Craig West, Head of Roads Policing, said: "Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly reckless and irresponsible.

"It poses an increased risk to the driver themselves as well as their passengers, other road users and pedestrians, and contributes to large numbers of deaths and serious injuries on roads across the UK every year.

"Road safety is a key focus of Kent Police’s ongoing Safer Summer initiative and we regularly take action against those who break traffic laws.

"This latest national campaign is another opportunity for us to raise awareness of the dangers of drink and drug driving, and to place a renewed emphasis on tackling offenders during the enforcement period.

"Driving under the influence of drink or drugs is simply unacceptable and could easily result in tragedy. Catch a train, call a cab or ask a friend or relative to drive you – but whatever you do, please do not get behind the wheel."

Last month a motorist received a fine of £1,090 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on the A2 near Cobham in December 2022.

