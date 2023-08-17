It's been confirmed the Red Arrows display has been cancelled on the first day of the Eastbourne Airshow.

The four day event begins on Thursday (17 August) and was due to feature acrobatic displays from the famous Reds on every day of the festival.

Posting on its Facebook page on Thursday morning, a spokesperson for Eastbourne Airbourne said: " Unfortunately today’s display by the Red Arrows will not take place due to continued technical issues.

"The team are still working on the issue, but it will not be completed in time for today’s show.

"Airbourne fans can still look forward to some fantastic flying displays today including the highly acclaimed Team Raven formation team, The Tigers, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, Tutor, Fury, Firefly, Boultbee Spitfire and Rolls-Royce Mustang & Spitfire duo."

