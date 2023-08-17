Shopkeepers in Portsmouth have been caught illegally selling vapes to children.

Portsmouth City Council trading standards investigators sent a 15-year-old into shops to see if they could buy disposable vapes. Two retailers were witnessed selling the products.

About 6,500 illegal disposable vapes, worth around £83,000 in total, have also been seized in trading standards operations backed by police. Eight shops around the city have now been raided.

Trading standards are concerned that vapes are being marketed to children using fruity flavours and colourful packaging.

The council says vapes seized from local stores are illegal because they break regulations on labelling and ingredients. By law, a vape can only hold 2ml of liquid which is equal to about 600 puffs. But some of the products seized have enough liquid for about 9,000 puffs and can deliver a huge dose of nicotine.

The seized vapes are now being tested, and legal action being prepared against offending shopkeepers. For selling illegal vapes, shop owners can face unlimited fines or up to two years in jail. Under-age sales can result in fines of up to £2,500. Both types of offence can result in an order to close down a shop.

The council’s Cabinet Member for Safety in the Community, Cllr Ian Holder, said: “This work by our trading standards team shows a deeply concerning situation. Our focus is now more and more on illegal vapes, which are displayed openly on store shelves, rather than hidden like illicit tobacco products.

“There’s clearly a growing threat to the health and wellbeing of our children. And unregulated sales of such products fuel an illicit market that may be linked to other criminal activities.”

Helen Atkinson, director of public health at the council, added: “Vaping is primarily an aid to stopping smoking – and is currently one of the most effective.

“E-cigarettes are safer than tobacco. However, it’s not advisable for non-smokers or young people to vape as it is not completely harmless. The marketing of vapes with designs and flavours that could appeal to children is therefore very concerning.

“It is especially concerning that there is a rise of illegal vapes being sold which may not have been through appropriate testing and safety measures."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...