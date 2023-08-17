An student from Hampshire who fell down a flight of stairs straight after sitting her very first exam paper managed to pass all four of her A Levels.

Helen Nash, who studied at Queen Mary's sixth form college in Basingstoke - fought against all odds to get the grades she needed to get into University.

The fall had left her in crutches with a broken ankle and she is still recovering.

Helen was also part of the year group that did not get to sit their GCSEs due to the pandemic - meaning that her year group had no prior experience of sitting 'real' exams.

Helen achieved 4 A Levels

Helen achieved 2 A'S, a B and a Distinction (A equivalent) which meant that next steps will be starting a new chapter at Liverpool University to study veterinary nursing.

Helen said: "I came out of my first maths paper, fell down the stairs and broke my ankle

"It was an interesting start to my exams, but happy to have got what I needed"

Helen will now embark on her new chapter training to be a veterinary nurse at the University of Liverpool with A Levels secured in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Music.

