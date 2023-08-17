American fast food brand, Wendy's, has confirmed the opening date for its new Portsmouth restaurant - as it continues its expansion in the UK.

The site, which is housed in the old Burton store on Commercial Road, will open on the 24 August.

More than 40 jobs have been created at the new store, something which will contribute to the rejuvenation of the city centre, the chain said.

The decision to open in Portsmouth has been welcomed by the council, with Leader of Portsmouth City Council Steve Pitt saying he was 'delighted'.

In a statement Cllr Pitt said: "This is a positive step forward in the regeneration of the city centre and a good indication of our potential to attract quality inward investment to develop our high street to benefit our local economy.

"Wendy's is a well-known and respected brand, and their decision to open a restaurant in Portsmouth is a vote of confidence in our city. Their arrival will help to attract more visitors and businesses to the area. We are committed to regenerating the city centre and creating a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and visit."

Food will be freshly made, the chain said, and will feature classic menu items found in the States.

The site will be open between 7am and 10pm Monday - Thursday, 8am to 11pm Friday and Saturday, and between 8am and 10pm on Sundays.

Ali Rupani, Director at NFH Restaurants said: “Portsmouth has been calling out for a quick service restaurant with quality at its heart, and quality is what Wendy’s is all about. We can’t wait to bring Wendy’s and its exceptional hospitality and fresh ingredients to Portsmouth, so locals can experience for themselves, fast food done right.”

