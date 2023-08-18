England's wonder woman Alessia Russo sealed victory with a semi final goal against Australia - and her hometown of Maidstone will be cheering her own in the hope she can win them the World Cup.

Once a super sub scoring super goals - the striker from Bearsted is now a key part of a team that will hopefully make history, when they take on Spain in the World Cup Final on Sunday.

Alessia Russo said: "This is the biggest game, the one that you dream about."

At Bearsted FC, where Alessia used to play, today's young players have a superstar to look up to.

Nancy Richardson told ITV Meridian said: "It just makes me believe in myself more because we are on a similar pathway to what she was so it feels like I have more of a chance.''

Grace Story said: ''She gave me her boots, signed them and gave them to me so I have her boots at home. It was really cool."

Alessia Russo has inspired the next generation of players at Bearstead Football Club. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Alessia Russo's first coach Colin Whitfield used to coach her brother Giorgio and noticed her ability with a football at an early age.

"Alessia always used to ask for a football and she'd be doing all these tricks and turns and I just thought 'she's got some talent there', so we asked her to join the girls team and the rest is history."

Helen Cohen who coached her at Tonbridge Athletics Club described Alessia as "very bubbly, interested in what was going on and a very sweet and lovely girl".

There have been calls for Alessia to receive freedom of the borough.

Maidstone Borough Council have said: "Following the fantastic result by the England Lionesses winning the Final of the Women's European Championships on Sunday, MBC is recognising the achievement of the team and in particular Alessia Russo who went to school and grew up in Maidstone."

Cllr Claudine Russell told ITV Meridian: "We are in full excitement mode now the town centre is going to be red and white for the weekend and the England flag will be flying.

"Fingers crossed she has a good weekend and we bring it home."