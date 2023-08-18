A house in Oxfordshire which was in the middle of being renovated has collapsed.

Firefighters were called to the scene at The Causeway in Steventon in Abingdon on Thursday (17 August) to reports part of the house had come down.

Pictures from the scene show part of the front of the three-storey property, badly damaged.

An eyewitness said firefighters remain on the scene and a cordon is in place around the house.

It's not known if anyone was inside at the time of the collapse.

People living in nearby houses were reportedly evacuated due to safety concerns.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for a response.

More follows.