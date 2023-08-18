Police in Sussex have arrested a man in connection with a serious incident in Bognor Regis earlier today.

A man in his 70s was seriously injured after he was mauled in the street by two dogs at around 9:50am this morning.

He had been walking his small dog on Lewis Close when the attack happened. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Due to the significant threat to life – and in order to protect the wider community – specialist firearms officers were swiftly deployed to the scene and granted authority to bring the dogs safely under control, Sussex Police said.

Firearms were discharged and both dogs are now deceased.

The dogs’ owners have been identified and a 29-year-old man from Bognor Regis has been arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

He remains in custody this evening (Friday 18 August).

Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident, and our thoughts remain with the victim and his family, who continue to be supported by officers.

“As part of our ongoing criminal investigation, we will thoroughly review any previous concerns raised with police or partner agencies.

“While our work to establish the exact circumstances of what happened is ongoing, I would urge anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please come forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...