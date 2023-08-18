A man who burnt a vulnerable woman with hair straighteners in what police have described as an 'horrific attack' has been jailed for 16 months.

Fabio Paulo repeatedly kicked and punched the victim, who he knew, and demanded she give him £500 at her address in Eastbourne on 18 March this year.

When she refused, he plugged in her hair straighteners and burnt her with them causing injuries to her skin.

The woman was taken to hospital with 13 separate injuries, including an imprint on the back of her shoulder where Paulo had forcefully stamped on her.

Paulo, 28, of Blenheim Drive, Hawkinge, Kent, even called the woman’s family, sending pictures of her injuries in an attempt to obtain the money.

He fled when police arrived, stealing the woman’s mobile phone in the process, but was soon tracked down and arrested by officers. He was charged with assault, blackmail and theft and remanded in custody.

He was sentenced to a total of 16 months imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court on 26 July after pleading guilty to all three offences at an earlier hearing.

Detective Police Constable Sam Collyer said: “This was a horrific attack on a vulnerable woman in her own home, a place she should feel most safe.

“I would like to commend her for her incredible bravery throughout the investigation and court process and hope she can now move forward and rebuild her life knowing she has made a difference.

“Sussex Police will continue to work with victims and witnesses who come forward to report allegations to us. And we urge anyone who has been a victim of any form of abuse to come forward. We will listen to you and we will support you.”

