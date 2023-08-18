A police officer, police community support officer and two city rangers have been attacked as they tried to stop a suspected shoplifter at Marks and Spencer in Winchester.

Police were called at around 4pm on 17 August to reports of a man being detained by two City Rangers after a suspected theft from the M&S store on the High Street.

It was also reported that both rangers had been assaulted and sustained scratches and bruising.

Officers attended and whilst dealing with the situation, a Police Officer and a PCSO were assaulted. A PCSO also had homophobic remarks shouted at them.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "As a result, a 44-year-old man from Winchester was arrested on suspicion of two assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, two common assaults against an officer, public order, and theft.

"He remains in custody at this time."

