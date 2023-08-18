Detectives investigating the murder of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in her house in a Surrey village say her father is being sought, along with his partner and his brother, in connection with her death.

Sara Sharif's body was discovered at the property in Hammond Road in Horsell near Woking at 2.50am on 10 August following a concern for her safety.

Speaking to the media Det Supt Mark Chapman from Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team revealed that a man identifying as Sara's father was the one who made the emergency call from Pakistan.

Police say Sara's mother continues to be supported by officers.

Officers are trying to locate three people as part of their investigation.

These people have been identified as Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28.

It is believed Urfan travelled to Islamabad, Pakistan, in company with his partner and his brother on Wednesday, 9 August. There were five children with them aged between a year and 13 years old.

Sara's cause of death has still not been established.

The post mortem did reveal she had suffered multiple and extensive injuries which were likely to have been caused over an extended period of time.

Sara Sharif, 10, was found with multiple and extensive injuries, police have said. Credit: Surrey Police

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, on behalf of Surrey Police, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences following Sara’s tragic death. Our thoughts are with her mother at this difficult time. We also fully appreciate the impact this devastating incident will have had within the local community.

“While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.

Det Supt Chapman said: “In the meantime, I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible, including working with our partners and international agencies, to ensure that those responsible for Sara’s tragic and untimely death are brought to justice.”

