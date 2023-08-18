Two Rottweilers have been shot dead by police marksmen in West Sussex following an attack which left a man in his 70s seriously injured.

Police were called to Lewes Close in Bognor Regis at about 9.50am on Friday morning (18 August) to multiple reports of a man being attacked by two dogs in the street.

Police say due to the ongoing threat, and in order to protect the victim and the wider community, specialist firearms officers were deployed to the scene and were granted authority to bring the dogs safely under control.

The dogs were shot dead and officers say their owners have been traced.

Chief Superintendent Alex Geldart said: “We acknowledge the distressing nature of this incident and would like to assure the community that there is no further risk associated with it.

“The victim’s family are receiving support by specialist officers.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

“We are aware this happened in a residential area and we’re urging anyone with information – including mobile or CCTV footage – to please contact us quoting Op Byfleet.

“You can report it online or call 101.

"This incident has been referred to the IOPC as a matter of course as a result of police involvement."

