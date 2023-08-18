Local residents have told ITV Meridian of their 'shock' after a man was attacked by dogs in Bognor Regis.

Police were called to Lewes Close in the town at about 9.50am on Friday morning (18 August) to multiple reports of a man being attacked by two dogs in the street.

The man, aged in his 70s, has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

One eyewitness told an ITV Meridian reporter that the man was on the floor screaming in what she described as a 'horrendous' situation.

"He was laying on the floor, screaming screaming. You... you can't describe the screaming," she said.

"The ambulance came and this poor man... it was absolutely horrendous. Horrendous."

Play Brightcove video

Local residents tell ITV Meridian of their shock.

"Everyone knows the gentlemen who has been attacked," another man said. "I don't know exactly [how bad]... I know he's in hospital.

"We all know him, he lives in the next street and we see him and talk to him on a daily basis.

"He's obviously a dog owner himself."

Police say due to the ongoing threat, and in order to protect the victim and the wider community, specialist firearms officers were deployed to the scene and were granted authority to bring the dogs safely under control.

The dogs were shot dead and officers say their owners have been traced.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...