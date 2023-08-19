With bus and rail strikes planned for the Bank Holiday Weekend, people heading to Victorious festival in Portsmouth are being urged to plan their journey.

Bus workers employed by First South will strike, affecting services in Portsmouth, Southampton, Cosham, Fareham, Gosport and Paulsgrove.

Meanwhile there is planned industrial action by the RMT affecting South Western Railway services on Saturday 26 August which could also impact services on the Sunday.

170 thousand people are expected to attend the event between 25 - 27 August on Southsea Seafront.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader Portsmouth City Council (Lib Dem) says, "If you're coming from outside the city please don't drive in, look for other ways to get in so we don't clog up the city.

"Victorious is now up there with Glastonbury and Reading and Leeds.

"It brings huge economic impact to the city, somewhere around £20 million a year and that's a big deal for us, tourism is so important for our local economy and Victorious has become a massive part of that."

Headlining this year is Jamiroquai, Kasabian and Mumford and Sons - the folk-rock band's only UK gig this year.

Festival goers are being urged to walk, cycle or use public transport or the festival park and ride to get to the site.

