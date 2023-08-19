A man has died following a collision in Fareham, Hampshire.

The incident, involving a white Renault Trafic and a blue electric bicycle, occurred at around 10.30pm on Wednesday 16 August on Daedulus Way, at the junction with Peak Lane.

The rider of the bicycle, a 56-year-old man from Fareham, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and has since passed away.

His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak with anyone who can assist and has not yet made contact with police.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dash cam footage of the incident.

