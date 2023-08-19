Detectives investigating a suspected arson in Folkestone have made an arrest.

Kent Police was called at around 6.45pm on Sunday 13 August 2023 to a report that a fire had been started outside a Co-Op in High Street, Cheriton.

The fire was quickly extinguished by a member of the public and no injuries were reported.

A 41-year-old man from Folkestone was arrested on suspicion of arson. He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a man in the store shortly after the incident.

