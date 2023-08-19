A man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a woman was hit by a vehicle in Brighton.

He's also been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker.

Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent around 6am on Saturday August 19 to a report of a woman in her 20s being hit by a vehicle.

A 26 year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving; driving whilst unfit through drink; intentional strangulation; and assault of an emergency worker.

He has been taken into custody, where he remains at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and the road is currently closed while officers continue to examine the scene.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any other information is asked to contact police.