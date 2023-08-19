Police are looking for a man who didn't return home from Boomtown music festival in Hampshire.

Cameron Crowhurst from Birmingham hasn't been seen since the event last weekend.

He's 31 years old and is 5 foot 9 inches tall.

Boomtown Festival is held at the Matterley Bowl near Winchester in the South Downs National Park and has capacity for 60,000 visitors, with many people choosing to camp there over the weekend. It took place from the 9 - 13 August.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 999 and quote PID: 441705.

