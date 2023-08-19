Play Brightcove video

Tap to watch video report by ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan

A driver from Southampton is hoping to climb the motorsport ranks after joining Team BRIT - the world's only competitive team of disabled racing drivers.

Steve Crompton, 45, sustained life changing injuries in 1998 when he was in the backseat of a car that was hit by another vehicle and veered off the road after hitting black ice when trying to get away.

Emergency services spent two hours extracting him from the car before he was rushed to Southampton for emergency treatment. He was operated on, with metal put into his spine, and he then spent nine months working on his rehabilitation and recovery.

After leaving hospital and setting up in a new home, Steve soon got back into his passion – driving. He converted a car with the adaptations he needed and had it shipped to America to take part in the Gumball Rally, driving from New York to Los Angeles. He went on to take part in the race 4 years in a row.

Steve Crompton from Southampton is one of three rookies selected to represent Team BRIT. Credit: Team BRIT

Now he's been selected as a rookie for Team BRIT - competing in his first race in the Citroen C1 Series.

He told ITV Meridian: "I've always wanted to get into motorsport and never really found an entry way until someone introduced me to Team BRIT.

"It was my first official race today, I didn't do too well in qualifying, I was a bit slow, but I reckon I've got 5 or 6 seconds better in me.

"I love the team, it's amazing. Everyone's looking out for each other. To race at Brands Hatch is special, it's such a small complex circuit.

"There's a lot of cars on the track at the same time, not a lot of room but it's immense fun."

Steve is one of three rookie drivers racing in the Citroen C1 Series at Brands Hatch in Kent this weekend - an entry level competition that allows them to gain vital racetrack experience.

Asha Silva was diagnosed with adult autism and ADHD, and hopes that her story will encourage others to seek help and understand the battles they face, whilst also encouraging more women into the sport.

The 40-year-old told ITV Meridian motorsport is "in her blood".

"Me getting that diagnosis meant I could put my focus into something I have a passion for.

"The fact that I have autism and ADHD means that I have the ability to hyperfocus and nothing and no one can take me away from it.

Team BRIT started with one car for injured veterans to access motorsport. Since 2015, it's grown to a garage of five cars, providing equal opportunities for people facing physical and psychological challenges by demonstrating what can be achieved through motorsport against able-bodied drivers.

Asha added: "You don't feel any less of a person, it's all fair game on the track, it's great."

Noah (centre), 19, is the youngest rookie at Team BRIT

At 19 and only passing his driving test a year ago, Noah Cosby is the youngest rookie in the team. He's paraplegic after losing most of the use of his legs in a motocross accident.

Using the team’s innovative hand control technology, which enables him to drive without the use of his legs, he's able to return to a variation of the sport he loves.

"Looking to my right and left on the racetrack and they're just seeing my head down, nothing is different to them in their eyes," Noah said.

"Not that I'm trying to hide anything but it's just such a good feeling to be completely myself again after my accident.

"It's amazing and thrilling and puts me right back to where I left and for a while I was worried I wouldn't ever get that back."