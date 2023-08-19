Teenage boy robbed and assaulted on a bus in Eastbourne
A teenage boy has been robbed while on a bus in Eastbourne.
Police have issued images of two men they wish to speak with following the incident which happened on the top deck of a bus in Gildredge Road.
It happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, August 14.
A 15-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, and a Trapstar bag was taken.
The boy did not require any medical treatment but was shaken by the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
