A teenage boy has been robbed while on a bus in Eastbourne.

Police have issued images of two men they wish to speak with following the incident which happened on the top deck of a bus in Gildredge Road.

It happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, August 14.

A 15-year-old boy was assaulted during the incident, and a Trapstar bag was taken.

Police have released CCTV images Credit: Sussex Police

The boy did not require any medical treatment but was shaken by the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

