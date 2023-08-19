A whale has washed up on a beach in Sussex.

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Littlehampton were called at about 1:30pm on Saturday 19 August.

The British Divers Marine Life Rescue are also in attendance.

Crowds have gathered on the beach as teams work to remove the mammal.

Crowds have gathered on the beach Credit: ITV News

The Coastguard was called at 1:30pm Credit: ITV News

Northern bottlenose whales feed mostly on squid. Herring, prawns, and starfish also form part of their diet.

They are inquisitive and are mainly found in pods of between 4 and 20 whales.

They are among the deepest-diving mammals in the world - able to spend almost two hours at a time underwater. Most dives are normally though around ten minutes long.

The whales tend to be brown or black with a lighter shade on their underside.

The Coastguard has been called Credit: ITV News

Typically they are found in the Northern to Mid-Atlantic Ocean and on average live until they're 35.

