Agony for England fans in the south as millions watch World Cup final

Tough to watch - ITV's Mary Stanley reports on how the south watched the match.

Football fans across the South have been consoling one another - after England's loss in the final of the Women's World Cup.

Thousands gathered at pubs and big screens across the region, as the Lionesses faced Spain in Sydney this morning.

Even prayers couldn't help England at this church in Bournemouth

ITV's James Dunham watched the game with fans at Tonbridge Angels FC.

The game was tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy, but ultimately England fans were disappointed as the Lionesses fell agonisingly short of glory, with a 1-0 defeat.

But despite the result people have heaped praise on the team for inspiring a new generation of female footballers.

Fans celebrate Mary Earps' penalty save in Romsey

Olga Carmona's first-half strike was enough to see off Sarina Wiegman's team with England unable to make a breakthrough in Sydney.

A superb penalty save from Mary Earps gave England fans something to cheer about midway through the second half, but the Lionesses were unable to capitalise.