Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service has highlighted the need for working fire alarms after an overnight blaze at a house in Swanage.

The occupants were able to escape the flames unhurt, but the fire badly damaged the property.

A spokesperson for Swanage Fire Station said: "This morning at around 3:30am both pumps were mobilised to a property fire in town.

"Upon arrival the property was well alight and crews worked hard to control the fire.

"One pump from Wareham also attended the incident.

"We extinguished the fire using six breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and a main line.

"The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental and fire investigation is ongoing."