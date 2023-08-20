Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News reporter Rachel Hepworth joined MP Penny Mordaunt for a tour of the new state-of-the-art terminal during final preparations for Sunday's first arrivals.

Portsmouth has welcomed the first cruise passengers through its new port terminal - part of a masterplan to transform the city's visitor economy.

The £11 million building, which is carbon neutral, has been paid for with money from the government's Levelling Up fund.

Today Saga's Spirit of Discovery became the first cruise ship to use the new terminal, which is capable of processing an extra 2000 passengers at a time.

During a behind-the-scenes tour, Portsmouth North MP Penny Mordaunt said she was impressed with what she'd seen: "It is amazing - the whole terminal is built around creating excitement for people going on a journey, or coming back home.

"It's a romantic building. It's very high end and that is exactly what the cruise line business wants."

It's going to mean many more ships coming to visit us, larger ships, and customers wanting to spend money in Portsmouth.

"We think that during the next ten years this will grow the local economy by £357 million- it's more jobs, higher wages.

"It's an iconic building too and it's really helped put us on the map."

The new high-end departure lounge

The port is now in a position to handle ships up to 300m in length and can also act as a second departure gate for ferry passengers.

Portsmouth appeals to the small to medium sized, boutique, luxury and expedition cruise and ferry market, and the terminal has been designed to reflect this experience from the moment they arrive at the port.

Finishing touches are put to the Skywalk area

Mike Sellers, Portsmouth International Port's director said the build took just 18 months:

"From the start of this development we were determined to retain our environmental values, however we have now exceeded our ambitions and the new terminal extension with its sophisticated engineering is on track to generate more energy than it uses.

"Our Masterplan has focused efforts towards a sustainable future that aims to be the first carbon neutral port by 2030, we're able to do this by working alongside innovative industries and partners who share our vision.

One of the 'living walls'.

The terminal features living walls, a combination of wind and solar power, and sustainable sea water to heat and cool the building.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson Cabinet Member responsible for the port said: "This is a landmark moment for the city and puts Portsmouth on the international map for its ambitions to grow the visitor experience.

"We're not trying to do what Southampton does- they do the very big tourist ships.

"We're aiming at the smaller boutique market - high end, which is why we've had to build something that looks as good as this"

Ultimately it's hoped the number of cruise ships will double to more than 100 in the next twelve months- an additional quarter of a million passengers every year.