ITV News reporter Mike Pearse joined visitors in Imber for one of the rare occasions it was open to the public.

Visitors have today been given a rare opportunity to visit a disused village in the middle of Salisbury Plain.

Imber was evacuated during the war and its residents were never allowed back.

Public visits are only allowed once a year by the military.

During the war it was evacuated to give American troops space to prepare for the D-Day landings.

But 150 residents were never allowed back as it became part of the military zone. Today the houses and village church still remain.

The village is still used for training and a campaign after the war to allow people back to their homes came to nothing.

The only way to get to Imber this weekend was on a vintage bus and people came in their thousands for a ride.

Thousands of people took advantage of the rare chance to see Imber

With 27 vehicles taking part it was thought to be the biggest operation of its kind in the country. At the helm was bus enthusiast and Network Rail Chair Lord Peter Hendy.

"Where is the most unusual place you can run a bus service?" he said. "The answer is a place you can't get to most of the year and there is nothing there. That's Imberbus for you.

"We aim to give everyone who travels a great day out.

"They see Salisbury Plain. They see Imber and villages beyond, have cups of tea, coffee and cake and all the fares go to charity."