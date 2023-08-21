A man from Oxfordshire who was filmed on a mobile phone punching a chicken in the head, has been fined.

Jordan Wileman, aged 18, of Rock Close, Carterton, was fined £365 after pleading guilty to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday. (17 August).

Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce launched an investigation after the recording was made at Carterton Community College on 25 February.

Investigating officer PC Alasdair Uren, of the Rural Crime Taskforce, said: “I am pleased that this case was taken seriously by the courts.

“This case shows that we will not tolerate animal cruelty in all its forms and I encourage anyone who witnesses it to contact us by calling 101 or via our website.”

