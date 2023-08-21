Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment fan went from the stands to the sidelines

It's unusual enough for one assistant referee to pull up injured at a professional football match - but unheard of for two of them to go down.

Yet that's what happened on Saturday when Portsmouth played Cheltenham at Fratton Park - and a supporter was called upon to help.

Fourth official Stephen Brown took over the linesman's duties in the first half of the League One match.

But he himself had to be replaced early in the second, with a supporter from the South Stand eventually coming to the rescue.

Local league referee, Julian Browning, ran the line for the final 35 minutes plus an additional 21 minutes of stoppage time.

Sadly (yet fairly) he couldn't affect the result - with the game finishing 0-0.

