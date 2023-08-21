Play Brightcove video

Watch report by ITV Meridian's Mike Pearse

More than £12,000 has been raised as part of a community effort to support people affected by a fire that destroyed homes in a Basingstoke apartment block earlier this year.

The fire swept through the properties along Oakridge Road on 27 May.

But while some of those evacuated have been allowed back home, for others it could be another year and for now they've been given alternative temporary accommodation.

The money raised is aimed at helping to bring some normality back to their lives.

The fire swept through the properties along Oakridge Road on 27 May. Credit: ITV Meridian

25 families were left homeless following the fire, so the borough council and local voluntary groups joined forces to raise vital funds for those affected.

Daniel Neate of Voluntary Action said it's been a traumatic situation for the families.

"We know that there have been donations of goods for the families, but essentially what we found was that people wanted to donate money, because people in those top floor flats really have lost everything.

"It's really about a contribution of support.

The money raised has been allocated to cash cards which have been distributed to the families affected."

Play Brightcove video

Daniel Neat, Basingstoke Voluntary Action

Leader of Basingstoke and Deane Council, Cllr Paul Harvey said: "14 of the households affected can't go back into their properties.

"We're looking after them and they have all now been housed in alternative accommodation.

"We're doing everything we can to support those residents, but the rebuild is going to take some time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...