It's been confirmed members of the public will be able to own a share of Banksy's 'Valentine's Day Mascara' mural.

The artwork which is currently on display at its official home at Dreamland in Margate has been valued at £6m.

'Valentine’s Day Mascara' first appeared on the side of a house in Margate on Valentine’s Day this year, and was quickly confirmed to be a genuine via the artist’s Instagram account.

The work was removed from the building for preservation earlier this year, however, for many months since, the owner has fought off significant offers from private collectors around the world,.

However, it will remain on public display in Margate, and now members of the public will be able to own a share of the artwork for £120.

Julian Usher, CEO of Red8 Gallery, which is representing the interests of the original owner of the mural, said: "I'm so pleased that the Banksy work can be hosted at Dreamland, so that it remains in the town for everyone to come and see.

"The fact that it will be accessible for people to actually own a share in is wonderful - and it also means the mural can now make Margate its official home."

Banksy is one of the most renowned street artists in the world, and his true identity has remained the subject of speculation ever since he emerged on the public scene in the late 1990s.

Banksy’s murals often appear spontaneously, and raise awareness of important issues such as the 'Valentine's Day Mascara'.

Depicting a caricature of a 1950s housewife, it shows a woman wearing a blue pinny and yellow washing-up gloves with a swollen eye and a missing tooth, who is seen pushingher male partner into a chest freezer, appearing to be on the theme of domestic abuse and fighting violence against women.

Aaron Carter, Managing Director of Showpiece, commented: “Like many of Banksy's works, Valentines Day Mascara highlights a serious subject matter.

"We hope that by working with our charity partners, we can continue to promote the work they accomplish and support the causes Banksy is concerned with.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...