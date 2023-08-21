A man has been charged and two others including a 15-year-old boy have been arrested after the alleged attempted kidnap of a young child from a car in Bournemouth.

Police were called at 6.51pm on Friday 18 August, to a report of a disturbance on Castle Lane East, near to the turning to the Royal Bournemouth Hospital.

It was reported that a woman was approaching the junction when two people who were known to her got out of another vehicle, which had stopped nearby, and attempted to undo the seatbelt of a young child passenger in her car.

It was also alleged that threats were made to the woman.

The suspects didn't take the child from the vehicle and reportedly left in the direction of Iford.

A 40-year-old man from Christchurch was arrested and has been charged with making threats to kill and breaching a non-molestation order.

He is due to appear at Poole Magistrates’ Court on Monday 21 August 2023.

A 15-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man, also both from Christchurch, were arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and they have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Abbie Hawker, of Bournemouth CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of this incident, which is reported to have involved individuals who were all known to each other, and we are keen to speak to any independent witnesses.

“We would also urge any motorists who were driving in the area on the evening of Friday 18 August 2023 to please check any dashcam footage to see if they have captured anything that might assist our enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230130829. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

