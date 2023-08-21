A group of puppies, named after Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters, have been rehomed.

The Dobermann Weimaraner crossbreeds, were named Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, after characters from the famous film and comic book series.

They arrived at the Dogs Trust Canterbury in July unvaccinated and without microchips, having been handed in after two unneutered dogs accidentally had a litter.

The dogs’ owner, delivered them to Dogs Trust Canterbury as they wanted to ensure the puppies went to good homes. Credit: Dogs Trust Canterbury

Joanna Stuckey, Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Canterbury said: “We are delighted we’ve been able to rehome all our adorable ‘Ninja Turtle’ pups!

“As soon as the dogs arrived, they were assessed, bathed, micro-chipped, and vaccinated. They were subsequently put up for adoption and are now thriving in fantastic forever homes.

“While this story has a happy ending, we still have many dogs who are in search of their forever home – and are looking for loving owners!”

Dogs Trust Canterbury is also calling on more people to become fosterers, offering a temporary home to dogs until they find their forever homes.

Fostering gives dog lovers a chance to care for a dog in their home without the long-term commitment.

Dogs Trust covers all the essential costs whilst a dog is in a foster home, including vet bills, food, bedding, and toys.

