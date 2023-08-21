Play Brightcove video

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a car crashed into a block of flats near Maidstone.

It happened on Sunday night (20 August) in Broke Wood Way at Barming.

Residents were evacuated so an assessment of structural damage could be carried out on the block.

Police and fire crews say they retrieved medication and other essential items belonging to residents.

No-one was injured.

Police and fire crews were called to Broke Wood Way at Barming on Sunday night. (20 August) Credit: ITV Meridian

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Broke Wood Way, in Maidstone, after a car crashed into a block of flats.

"Two fire engines attended.

"Crews put a safety cordon in place, evacuated people from the building, and retrieved medication and essential items from inside the property for impacted residents.

"Kent Police and the local authority building inspector also attended.

"There were no reported injuries."