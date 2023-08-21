Staff at the Pensions Regulator are to strike for two weeks in a dispute over pay.

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) said more than 1,000 Brighton-based workers will take action from September 5-18.

The union said they have been offered a 3% pay rise while civil servants in other government departments receive at least 4.5%.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Our hard-working members at the Pensions Regulator demand to know why they're deemed worth less than their colleagues elsewhere.

"They're furious at finding out the Government is treating them as the poor relations of the Civil Service.

"If ministers want to end what will be disruptive strike action, they can treat these workers fairly and with respect, offering them at least the same pay rise everyone else needs to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond."

