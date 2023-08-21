Play Brightcove video

Once a staple of the high street, our local pharmacies are under threat.

Rising costs, staff shortages and reduced Government financial support are all being blamed for closures.

This at a time when people are being advised to use them more - to ease the pressure on GP services.

Communities across the south are seeing chemists shut, and people in one Surrey village say the closure of their branch means some will find it difficult to access medicines.

Margaret Whitaker in Farncombe she's can't quite a believe the chemist she's used for six decades is now under threat.

"It's a bit of a lifeline for most people," she said.

"I'm ok, I can drive. But a lot of people around here can't. They're using zimmer frames, they can't drive, or they've got small children in pushchairs."

Villagers have described their pharmacies as a 'lifeline.' Credit: ITV Meridian

Daniel Husseini has organised a petition to keep the store open. "It's seen as more than a pharmacy," he said.

"People come in here for a multitude of reasons."

But the fate of this store reflects the unhealthy state of so many across the region.

In nearby Godalming, a Sainsbury's chemist closed two months ago.

Lloyds Pharmacy's decision to pull out of the supermarket chain also saw pharmacies close in Haywards Heath, Hedge End and Eastleigh.

ASDA's closed its Southampton chemist. Both companies blamed market conditions.

Meanwhile in Portsmouth a merger of two Rowland's Pharmacies was blocked with politicians raising concerns - following the closure of other chemists in the city.

Rising costs, staff shortages and reduced government financial support is being blamed for chemist closures. Credit: ITV Meridian

The Government says it is injecting £645 million to fund thousands more pharmacists - on top of the £2.6 billion it says it is putting into the sector each year.

Back in Farncombe, Boots told us there's another branch two miles away and no staff will lose their jobs if that chemist is closed.

The petition to save it has so far received more than 1,100 signatures.

