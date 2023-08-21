Kent Police are looking for a man wanted for assault and escaping lawful custody.

Darren Dixon allegedly ran away after assaulting a police officer while he was being detained in the Swanscombe Street area of Swanscombe on Saturday morning (August 19).

The 43-year-old man had been arrested after officers responded to a report that a woman had been assaulted that morning.

He is believed to have links to the Dartford and south London areas. Police want to speak to anyone with information.

